Win $2000 Tonight At Halo-Ween! Halo Ultra Lounge #BarcodeSaturdays

Win $2000 Tonight At Halo-Ween!

RSVP NOW EVERYONE FREE TILL 12pm with RSVP.

Text “ATLAFTERDARK” ONE WORD to 313131

This Saturday October, 28th Get Ready For The biggest and sexiest costume party to hit the city “HALOWEEN” At Halo LOUNGE Its A special edition of barcode Saturdays.

we’re giving away $2,000 in cash and prizes for the best costume.

Live On hot 1079 With Reec & DJ Jay Tek!

Halo Ultra Lounge located (817 WEST PEACHTREE ST Down Town ATLANTA)

Also don’t forget ladies drink free pumpkin spice martinis till 11 p.m.

doors open at 10pm,

Also On Hot 107.9: