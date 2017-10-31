New Music
OMG: Costumed Woman Attacks Singer On Stage In This Viral Video

Twitter reacts.

Posted 5 hours ago

Posted 5 hours ago
5 reads
The Regrettes In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paul R. Giunta / Getty


Halloween tends to bring out the scary and bizarre in all of us, but one person took things to a whole new level at a concert event.

This past Sunday at The Growlers Six music festival, a costumed audience member rushed on stage while The Regrettes band was performing. She went on to attack the lead singer of the band, Lydia Night, pushing her to the ground before security intervened. You can watch a clip below.

The audience member was reportedly under the influence of drugs and mistook Night for someone else. Once the video hit the web, Night received an outpouring of support.

Night also responded to the incident, saying “The stage should always feel like a safe space for self expression and art. Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay. Thank you for all of your concern and love.”

Remember folks, keep it safe and cute this Halloween.

comments – Add Yours
