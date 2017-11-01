Fabolous & Jadakiss Announce Release Date For “Freddy Vs Jason”

Photo by

The long awaited “Freddy Vs Jason” project from Fabolous & Jadakiss drops this Black Friday.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Fabolous & Jadakiss’ Freddy Vs. Jason project since Fab first announced it way back in February of 2016. While we received the Tory Lanez-assisted single “Rapture” earlier this year, the NYC duo have been keeping us in the dark about when we could expect to hear the long awaited project ever since. In fact, back in June, Fab informed fans in an interview with Billboard that they were looking at possibly Halloween for its release.

Finish this story [here]

 

