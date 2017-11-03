Da Brat Tries To Beat Headkrack At His Own Game, But It’s The Wrong Game [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The “uumm” game might sound simple- explain something without saying “um,” pausing too long, or repeating yourself for the sake of eating up time. But with the way we speak today, it’s really difficult to talk at length without at least a couple “uh’s” or “um’s” in there. So when two players tried their hand this round and just couldn’t make it through, Headkrack wasn’t shocked.

Then, Da Brat tried to challenge Headkrack to win at his own game, but it didn’t exactly work out all that well. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

