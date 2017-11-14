Jimmy Fallon Returns To Late Night With A Heart-Warming Story After Losing His Mother

Take it from legendary drummer and Tonight Show band member Questlove, last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a special one.
Jimmy Fallon‘s beloved mother Gloria passed away passed away about a week ago, causing Fallon to pause production of The Tonight Show–which he just resumed taping on Monday. He came back strong, doing a completely normal monologue while not even addressed anything being wrong with his personal status. After the commercial break, Jimmy came back and paid tribute to his mother by telling the most beautiful story about his childhood.
This story about his childhood is completely tear-jerking on its own, but then one of the writers had a story to add to that, which made it even more intense. Take a look at the tweets below:
This super personal story makes everything about this episode more poignant, and it’s insane that Taylor Swift had no idea about the story and had lyrics in her song that exactly mirrored it. Gloria Fallon definitely got a beautiful tribute.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimmy and his family during this difficult time.