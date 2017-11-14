Jimmy Fallon Returns To Late Night With A Heart-Warming Story After Losing His Mother

Tonight was a special @FallonTonight. I suggest you watch it y’all. #ijs — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) November 14, 2017

Take it from legendary drummer and Tonight Show band member, last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was a special one.

Jimmy Fallon‘s beloved mother Gloria passed away passed away about a week ago, causing Fallon to pause production of The Tonight Show–which he just resumed taping on Monday. He came back strong, doing a completely normal monologue while not even addressed anything being wrong with his personal status. After the commercial break, Jimmy came back and paid tribute to his mother by telling the most beautiful story about his childhood.

This story about his childhood is completely tear-jerking on its own, but then one of the writers had a story to add to that, which made it even more intense. Take a look at the tweets below:

It was a really tough day for our whole staff. A lot of us knew his mom Gloria, and she was the best. The best. She loved the show, she loved all of us, and most of all, she loved Jimmy. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

And as @Questlove said, Jimmy is not only our boss, he's our family. We love him. So we were devastated for him last week, and we were feeling for him today. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

But at the desk, you could hear his voice break when talking about our musical guest Taylor Swift, and that's because he knew what he was about to say… — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

The story about his mom squeezing his hand 3 times to say "I love you" when he was a kid, and then him squeezing her hand in the hospital – he hadn't told any of us that story… More on that in a second. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

She sang "New Year's Day." No one had heard it. Suddenly she sings the line, "Squeeze my hand 3 times in the back of the taxi." I nearly gasped. Tears. I think everyone in the audience started sobbing. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

That hug between Jimmy and Taylor after the song was 100% real emotion. Whatever you think of Taylor, she did something beautiful for Jimmy and our show today, and we're forever grateful. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

One last note: our show was right on time today, but we edited out a minute to leave room for Jimmy high-fiving audience members during the end credits. It was Gloria's favorite part of the show. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

We love you, Gloria. — Mike DiCenzo (@mikedicenzo) November 14, 2017

This super personal story makes everything about this episode more poignant, and it’s insane that Taylor Swift had no idea about the story and had lyrics in her song that exactly mirrored it. Gloria Fallon definitely got a beautiful tribute.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jimmy and his family during this difficult time.

Also On Hot 107.9: