Rochester Woman Charged With Murder For Drowning 10-Day-Old Baby

A woman in Rochester, NY is being charged with murder in the death of her 10-day-old baby.

Fox Rochester reports 25-year-old Marjiya Mitchell is facing second-degree murder charges after she confessed to drowning her son Jeremiah Mitchell in the bathtub of their home.

On November 13, 2017, police responded to the call of an unresponsive infant at around 2:30 pm. When police arrived at the scene they found Jeremiah in the bathtub and rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to court paperwork, Mitchell filled the bathtub with 8-10 inches of water where she left Jeremiah for two hours.

Immediately after the death of her child, Mitchell was taken to the Public Safety Building where she was interviewed by investigators of the Rochester Police Department.

There she admitted to drowning to Jeremiah in an act to end his life. Mitchell also has a 7-year-old child who has been taken into the care of a family member.

Mitchell was charged with second-degree murder in Rochester City Court Tuesday, November 14. The possibility of other charges can be brought up in a grand jury.

(Photo Credit: ThinkStock Images)