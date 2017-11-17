Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Says He Has A Trunk Full Of Ice Cream Sandwiches [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley fresh out of jail. He says the girl who picked him up, has the ugliest kids. He says her 5-year-old son looks like a grown bus driver in the face. Then, Black Tony says has a truck full of ice cream sandwiches and big plans for them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Has A New Money Making Scheme [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Shows Up Just In Time To See Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea Leave [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest