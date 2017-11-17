1 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley fresh out of jail. He says the girl who picked him up, has the ugliest kids. He says her 5-year-old son looks like a grown bus driver in the face. Then, Black Tony says has a truck full of ice cream sandwiches and big plans for them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Has A New Money Making Scheme [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Shows Up Just In Time To See Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea Leave [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Says He Has A Trunk Full Of Ice Cream Sandwiches [EXCLUSIVE]
- Listen: Player K Goes Up Over OutKast And Goodie Mob’s Classic “Sky High”
- Eminem Says He’s Never Seen Beyoncé ‘Make A Mistake Before—Ever’
- These Memes About Adulting Will Make You Wish You Never Grew Up
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours