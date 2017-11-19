Is Lil Uzi Vert Going To Stop Using Drugs After The Death Of Lil Peep?

Many rappers and fans are mourning the death of Lil Peep and some are ready to change their life because of it. According to Hip Hop Lately, Lil Peep died from Xanax allegedly laced with Fentanyl. Lil Uzi Vert who knew the rapper was deeply affected.
He went on social media to talk about him and also talk about his own drug abuse problem. In a tweet he said, “Sober 2 day I have been shaking. I have been cursing my love ones out and fighting In the studio with no thoughts in my head Teeth biting down because I just wanna be angry at something …… maybe I will just smoke weed tonight.”
The rapper had talked about his drug use on several songs including his hit “XO Tour Llif3.” Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t said yet if he is going to stop using drugs, but from the looks of it he will make an effort. We will continue to keep the family of Lil Peep in our prayers and hope Lil Uzi Vert changes his life around.
