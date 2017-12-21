Rickey Smiley Issues Special Holiday Wishes & Reminders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays! He also wants to share a very important reminder as everyone hits the road for the holidays to visit friends and family, head to parties and do all their Christmas shopping- put your phones down while you’re driving! Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

