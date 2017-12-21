Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Issues Special Holiday Wishes & Reminders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted December 21, 2017
Rickey Smiley is wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays! He also wants to share a very important reminder as everyone hits the road for the holidays to visit friends and family, head to parties and do all their Christmas shopping- put your phones down while you’re driving! Check out this exclusive video to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

