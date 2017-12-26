Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Considered Shooting His Nephew In The Foot [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 8 hours ago
Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley considering shooting his nephew in the foot. While he was sleeping, his nephew was acting super mischievous and put a whole bunch of Orajel on his mouth. So he woke up with his face entirely numb. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

