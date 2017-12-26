Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

Jim Jones is counting his blessings after his mother’s home went up in flames on Christmas. The rapper took to Instagram to update his fans from outside the house where the fire department can be seen in the background. Jones briefly shows what’s left of the family home and briefly describes the incident.

“We can always buy new houses, we can buy everything new, but we can’t buy family,” he said. Jones revealed he bought his mother the home in the beginning stages of his career.

Despite the holiday nightmare, Jones was thankful his family escaped safely. “I wasn’t raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash,” he wrote.

Watch the emotional video, below:

Our prayers are with Jim and his family.

