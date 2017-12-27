Man Accused Of Killing Family On Christmas Eve

A Phoenix, Arizona man has been accused of killing his wife and two kids on Monday, December 24.

Ny Daily News reports, Vegan chef and motivational speaker Anthony Milan Ross was arrested for shooting his family to death on Christmas Eve. Hours before he posted a video on Facebook of himself and his 11-year-old son Nigel singing Christmas songs.

At the scene, Ross’ wife Iris Ross, was found dead outside of their apartment complex. When police officers approached the apartment, Ross began shooting at them until they were able to break into his apartment.

Once inside, Ross’ ten-month-old daughter Anora and 11-year-old son Nigel were found dead.

Ross allegedly sent a text to Iris Ross’ sister, Mary Wogas, stating that he killed her sister and two kids with a gun. Ross’ sister told ABC News that, “I knew that man was very unstable. I knew he had a very, very dark side…I didn’t know it was this dark,” she said.

The 45-year-old motivational speaker started his career when he began dieting and eating right after weighing 500 pounds. He came from a family that suffered from obesity.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Sources: ABC News & NY Daily News)

(Photo Credit: Maricopa Sherriff’s Office)

Also On Hot 107.9: