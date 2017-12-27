2018 Hip Hop Album Release Dates To Keep An Eye On

2018 is poised to be an amazing year for Hip Hop. Many of your favorite artist didn’t drop albums in 2017, so 2018 is looking good for music lovers. Here is a running list of the 2018 Hip Hop Album Release Dates you should be keeping and eye on.

Jan 16th – Dave East “Paranoia 2″

Jan 19th – Justine Skye “Ultraviolet”

Feb 2nd – U-God – “Bring Back God II”

Feb 16nd – Nipsey Hussle “Victory Lap”

March 30th – En Vogue “Electirc Cafe”

*All below artists dates are To Be Announced

ScHoolboy Q “TBA”

Drake “TBA”

EarthGang – “Mirror Land”

Nas – “TBA”

Cardi B “TBA”

Pusha T “King Push”

Kanye West “TBA”

Anderson Paak “TBA”

