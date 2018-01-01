Top 10 things we NOT doing in 2018! #ReecQOTD

1. Trusting girls that know the words to any Kodak Black song that don’t come on the radio.

2. Wifing females that can name more than 3 characters from Love and Hip Hop

3. Trusting a Falcons lead

4. Letting yo homeless boyfriend drive your car while you at work.

5. Calling your son your King

6. Trusting dudes with loose wife beaters.

7. Trusting girls with short hair that drive Nissan Altima or Ford escapes

8. Dealing with the girl that “cuts everybody off every new year” your the problem.

9. Asking how much it is to get in the club. If you have to ask just stay in the house.

10. Lying to your girl but telling the police the truth.

