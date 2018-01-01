Mariah Carey Makes It Through New Year’s Eve (Almost) Drama-Free

Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas but when it comes to New Year’s Eve, there’s a bit of a sketchy history. In New Year’s Eve 2016, Mariah performed in Times Square, giving arguably one of her worst performances ever. So, in 2017, the diva returned to prove that she’s still got it.

Just before performing in the middle of Times Square, Mariah poked fun at her previous debacle, joking that this year’s performance would be a disaster because she’s performing in single-degree weather without her hot tea.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Given the circumstances, Mariah did a much better job this year and fans were pleased. And if you’re wondering, she finally got her tea.

