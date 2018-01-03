Why Everybody Loves Cardi B [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Everybody Loves Cardi B

Cardi B‘s steady climb toward her rap dreams last year seems to have culminated in a takeover. She’s got three singles on the Billboard charts, which makes her the third artist ever to manage such an accomplishment.

But Cardi B’s music isn’t the sole reason for her rise to fame- people genuinely love her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

