Ciroc Teams Up With Hot 107.9 For French Vanilla Launch [Exclusive Video]

1 reads Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 teamed up with Ciroc and Gold Room to bring Ciroc French Vanilla to Atlanta. The night was filled with beautiful women, good laughs, and a even better time. Check out the party below.
____
Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta Launch w/ Hot 107.9 [Photos]
19 photos Launch gallery
Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta Launch w/ Hot 107.9 [Photos]
1. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 1 of 19
2. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 2 of 19
3. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 3 of 19
4. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 4 of 19
5. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 5 of 19
6. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 6 of 19
7. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 7 of 19
8. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 8 of 19
9. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 9 of 19
10. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 10 of 19
11. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 11 of 19
12. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 12 of 19
13. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 13 of 19
14. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 14 of 19
15. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 15 of 19
16. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 16 of 19
17. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 17 of 19
18. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 18 of 19
19. Ciroc French Vanilla Atlanta LaunchSource:Radio One 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours