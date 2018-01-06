Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Thought The Demolition Of The Dome Was A Terror Attack [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was having a coughing fit when he called up Rickey Smiley. He turned out to be at the Georgia Dome just in time for its demolition, but he didn’t get the memo. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

