NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars

NeNe Leakes is at it again and letting know how she really feels about casting on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Bravo veteran told TooFab.com that she’d revoke a few peaches right now, if she had the power to do it. “If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls,” NeNe revealed.

While NeNe has been part of RHOA in some capacity since its inception, she feels new faces are needed to keep the show fresh.

“In my opinion, yes — the cast should be changed up a bit. If I had it my way, I would get rid of two girls and bring in two new ones for excitement,” she reasoned. “You know, after a while with some of the girls, they just don’t have anything going on exciting enough to be a main cast member.”

Who could she possibly be talking about bumping from the current cast? Which of the peaches is going bad? We’ll never know for sure. “I better keep who I think should go to myself because the moment I say anything, all hell breaks loose,” said NeNe.

NeNe is speaking from experience; we’ve seen that she and Porsha Williams have had major beef in season. NeNe believes that Porsha might be playing up their drama for the cameras, though.

“I think Porsha needed something to run with and that’s what she did,” NeNe mused.

Given some time to reflect on their falling out, NeNe doesn’t see how she could possibly have betrayed Porsha’s trust by saying that she and Phaedra Parks were “declassing the show” after the season 9 bombshell, when Phaedra was caught lying about Kandi Burruss.

“Porsha and I hadn’t spoken to each other since the Season 8 reunion show. We were not friends! I was free to say and feel whatever I wanted to,” she explained, adding the Porsha just doesn’t want to listen to anyone. “I didn’t cross any friendship lines. Porsha stopped speaking to me simply because I gave her advice that quite frankly was good advice.”

