Who’s Remy Ma Dissing In New “Roll In Peace” Remix?

The beef between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj went next level after Remy dropped her seething “SHether” diss track last February. The blows kept coming for the better part of 2017 and included Minaj’s modest response in the track “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Now, Remy has returned with a snippet of her upcoming song, “Roll In Peace (Remix),” a revision of Kodak Black’s original. She previewed the track on Instagram late Friday night (January 5).

