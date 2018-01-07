Who’s Remy Ma Dissing In New “Roll In Peace” Remix?

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Who’s Remy Ma Dissing In New “Roll In Peace” Remix?

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted January 7, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

The beef between Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj went next level after Remy dropped her seething “SHether” diss track last February. The blows kept coming for the better part of 2017 and included Minaj’s modest response in the track “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Now, Remy has returned with a snippet of her upcoming song, “Roll In Peace (Remix),” a revision of Kodak Black’s original. She previewed the track on Instagram late Friday night (January 5).

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest