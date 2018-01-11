You’re Not Alone: Find Out What Random Pop Culture Moments Parents Banned From Your Peers

Our parents always have our best interest at heart…but sometimes that results in hiding some pretty ridiculous stuff from us. Whether it’s banning certain video games or fast forwarding through entire parts of a television show, you’re not the only one who sometimes had to miss out on the good stuff because your mom or dad wanted to make sure their kid didn’t look at anything too risky. Though there are definitely some things that kids probably shouldn’t be able to watch or listen to–depending on who you ask, obviously–there are other items that, looking back, it seems pretty silly for our parents to have shielded us from. Yeah, super young kids probably shouldn’t be allowed to watch any of the SAW movies, but what’s wrong with Sabrina the Teenage Witch? She’s a teenager, for crying out loud.

A Twitter user by the name of Nick Douglas was feeling nostalgic, and thought back on the time that his parents wouldn’t even let him look at a Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic in his own Disney Adventure magazine. He recognizes now how silly that probably is, and raised the question for everyone else: What’s the funniest time your parents banned a piece of pop culture from you?

What's the funniest time your parents banned a piece of pop culture from you? My parents ripped a Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic out of my Disney Adventures magazine — Nick Douglas (@toomuchnick) January 10, 2018

The answers range anywhere from banning certain hip-hop CD’s to just not wanting kids watch any TV at all. If you think you had it bad, there’s probably some kid out there who had it worse. Check out tweets from all of these kids who had some pretty arbitrary stuff banned from them–you might have gone through exactly the same deprivation as a child.

My mum bought me a Nintendo when in 1993 but didn’t realise I intended to plug it into the TV, which she prohibited. https://t.co/ROiHo1NhOr — Gordy pls (@GordyPls) January 11, 2018

I came home from school once and this cd was broken in two pic.twitter.com/jMDvya3n4X — 🍍 delightful gremlin 🍍 (@crushingbort) January 10, 2018

My parents raised me Quaker. I wasn't allowed to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles because they fought too much. I had to tiptoe out of my bedroom to watch The Simpsons over their shoulder from behind the couch, because of the Itchy-and-Scratchy-style violence. — Merry-elle Brousse 🌟 (@thewordunheard) January 10, 2018

