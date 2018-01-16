Entertainment News
Kim & Kanye Welcome A Healthy Babygirl

The West family have welcomed a healthy baby girl, their third child together via surrogate.

Because of Kim’s  placenta accreta, a life threatening condition that caused serious complications during her pregnancy with baby Saint, the two went with a surrogate who gave birth Monday to a 7lbs 6oz baby girl.

