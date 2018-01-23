Keri Hilson Is Ready To Make A Comeback

Keri Hilson, some may call her a one hit wonder but we never know whats going on behind the scenes.

She has literally been behind the scenes, filming, she posted not too long ago about being sad and becoming a student again…

Now we are all for the coins hunny but recently Polow Da Don was being trolled and he let it be known that new music from Keri is coming soon.

Keri recently posted the success of her SPotify playlist that reached over 83 million streams! Let’s hope she can get back on top!

