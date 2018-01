At the release of Toni Braxton’s new Lifetime movie, she was pictured with Birdman wearing a nice rock on her wedding finger.

The two have been seen out recently but clearly are not speaking on what they have.

Check out the rock though!!!! At her premiere she and Birdman graced the red carpet together but no personal photos on her page!

This mystery could go on forever because Toni is similar to Bey…Don’t Ask Don’t Tell

