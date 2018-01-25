Entertainment News
Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim

You might be surprised to find out which rappers and celebrities are Muslim, and even if you disagree with their religion—-you can’t knock their hustle, commitment, and undeniable talent.

  1. DJ Khaled
  2. French Montana
  3. Ice Cube
  4. Kevin Gates
  5. Dave East
  6. Ralo
  7. Bas
  8. T-Pain
  9. Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)
  10. Lupe Fiasco
  11. Busta Rhymes
  12. Akon
  13. Ghostface Killah
  14. Beanie Sigel
  15. Freeway
  16. Zayn Malik (singer)
  17. Q-Tip
  18. Dave Chappelle
  19. Muhammad Ali
  20. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  21. AR-AB
  22. Swizz Beatz
  23. Bernard Hopkins
  24. Mike Tyson

Muslim Beliefs & Rituals

  • Referring to God by name as Allah
  • Muhammad was a prophet
  • Reading the Quaran (or Koran)
  • Don’t eat pork
  • Visiting the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
  • Ramadan

