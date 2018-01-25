2 reads Leave a comment
You might be surprised to find out which rappers and celebrities are Muslim, and even if you disagree with their religion—-you can’t knock their hustle, commitment, and undeniable talent.
Rappers & Celebrities Who Are Muslim
- DJ Khaled
- French Montana
- Ice Cube
- Kevin Gates
- Dave East
- Ralo
- Bas
- T-Pain
- Yassin Bey (f/k/a Mos Def)
- Lupe Fiasco
- Busta Rhymes
- Akon
- Ghostface Killah
- Beanie Sigel
- Freeway
- Zayn Malik (singer)
- Q-Tip
- Dave Chappelle
- Muhammad Ali
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- AR-AB
- Swizz Beatz
- Bernard Hopkins
- Mike Tyson
Muslim Beliefs & Rituals
- Referring to God by name as Allah
- Muhammad was a prophet
- Reading the Quaran (or Koran)
- Don’t eat pork
- Visiting the Holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia
- Ramadan
