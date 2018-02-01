Quavo Accused Of Assault & Robbery At Grammy After Party

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Quavo Accused Of Assault & Robbery At Grammy After Party

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 12 hours ago
21 reads
Leave a comment
Gucci Mane Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Quavo allegedly beat the hell out of a famed jeweler Sunday night after the Grammy’s.

It looks like Quavo might be in a little trouble with the law. According to TMZ, the Migos rapper allegedly beat the hell out of a famous jeweler during a Grammys after party at 1Oak nightclub in NYC.

RELATEDStream Migos’ “Culture II” Album

The alleged victim, Eric the Jeweler, reported the incident Tuesday morning to law enforcement. Sources say Eric and the Migos were in the club early Monday morning, around 4:30 AM, when smack talk over money Quavo allegedly owed Eric turned physical. Eric told cops he got jumped by Quavo and another man who was partying with the group. However, sources say that the “other man” wasn’t Offset or Takeoff though.

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest