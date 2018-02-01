Keke Palmer Wants To Create The Next Motown Records In Atlanta [Exclusive Interview]

5 reads Leave a comment
Keke Palmer came to kick it with The Durtty Boyz and discuss her latest single “Bossy”. During the interview she talked about her future in the industry and how she wants to create the next Motown Records. The singer/actress also thinks the most important people in the music industry are the artists and producers. Check out the interview below…
INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style
6 photos Launch gallery
INSTADAILY: Keke Palmer Storms The NYC Streets In Style
1. KEKE PALMERSource:Instagram 1 of 6
2. KEKE PALMERSource:Instagram 2 of 6
3. KEKE PALMERSource:Instagram 3 of 6
4. KEKE PALMERSource:Instagram 4 of 6
5. KEKE PALMER5 of 6
6. KEKE PALMER6 of 6
comments – Add Yours