JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Performance

Justin Timberlake will be taking the stage during halftime at the Super Bowl but there’s only one thing everyone else cares about — Janet Jackson.

Even though we won’t be seeing Janet on the main stage, Twitter has banned together to celebrate the icon in a major way. Ahead of Justin’s halftime performance, # JanetJacksonAppreciationDay has become a trending topic, the second highest trending topic aside from the Super Bowl itself.

Check out a few ways social media has been honoring Janet.

