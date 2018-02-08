Warm N’ Fuzzy Feets: Rihanna Dropped Some $125 Socks With Stance For Valentine’s Day

Beside her extremely popular music, Fenty Beauty has quickly become one of Rihanna’s most popular and successful projects to date. Though her makeup has made waves throughout the industry in recent months, the songstress’ beauty line isn’t the only hustle Robyn has going for her right now.

Rihanna just dropped a Valentine’s Day-themed capsule of socks on Thursday, which is her latest in her collaborations with the company Stance. The three Valentine’s socks are being called the ColdHearted collection, which includes three different pairs of bejeweled calf-length socks–each going for a whopping $125 price tag. As aforementioned, this isn’t Rih’s first time collaborating with Stance, and her other socks are most definitely more affordable for regular folk; Those pairs from her previous endeavors are still available online, and include some more versatile designs and lengths.

You can grab Rih’s new collection of socks with Stance here.

Also On Hot 107.9: