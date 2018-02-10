Entertainment News
JAY-Z Grabs Mic To Speak At Trayvon Martin Peace Rally

During the Martin family’s annual “Peace & Talk Walk,” Mr. Carter spoke to the hope that Trayvon lives forever as a “beacon of hope.”

Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

JAY-Z currently has a documentary on Trayvon Martin’s tragic story in the world, and he showed up to support the Martin family in Miami for their annual “Peace & Walk Talk.”

Hov took the mic to say:

“It’s a beautiful thing that Sybrina and Tracy are doing with their strength… Thank you, for being here. It’s the support you guys are showing, and the strength that Tracy Sybrina and the family are showing. We want to make sure we stand in support and never forget. Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here. So you guys will never have to go through the pain and the hurt that these guys went through. His name will sit alongside some of the greats who lost their life to push our culture forward. The Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis. That’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope, and push us in a better direction.”

Watch the full video of his speech below:

Special guest #JayZ at the #TrayvonMartin Peace Walk & Talk! #TeamTrayvon

A post shared by LaShannon Petit (@lala_bangs) on

