Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up

Hint: it's fly.

Global Grind

US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Ever since Barack Obama‘s presidential portrait was revealed at the National Portrait Gallery on Monday, folks have been posting memes making fun of the Kehinde Wiley painting.

Despite the many reinterpretations, one meme has surfaced that might take the cake.

Someone reimagined a young Obama sitting fly for a Gucci campaign. Check it out below.

10/10 would buy whatever cologne he’s selling #gucci #mypresident

A post shared by Laurise McMillian (@lauriseirl) on

 

Now that’s one painting you might want to have on your wall.

If you missed all the other funny takes on Obama’s painting, swipe through to check them out!

