Cardi B Rumored To Be Pregnant

Via| HotNewHipHop

It appears Cardi B might be having a baby y’all. According to TMZ, members of Cardi’s team told people over Super Bowl weekend that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is pregnant. Sources told the media outlet that during Cardi B’s appearance at the Maxim Party over Super Bowl weekend that her camp told some employees at the venue that Cardi couldn’t drink because of her pregnancy.

So apparently there were two VIP areas at the Maxim party, one at the side of the stage that was reserved for talent and football players, and the other in the back of the venue which was reserved specifically for Cardi and her entourage.

