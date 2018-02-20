Netflix Drops Trailer for Marvels Jessica Jones Season 2

Netflix Drops Trailer for Marvels Jessica Jones Season 2

Marvel is having one hell of a year. With the Box office hit Black Panther having a great opening weekend and the highly anticipated Avenger Infinity Wars dropping in May what else could they bless us nerd with. Well Today they dropped A trailer For Jessica Jones season 2, Netflix and Marvel Bad Ass Whiskey Drinking heroine. The trailer shows Jessica Jones going over her backstory while in a group session of Anger Management. If you’re not hip check out Marvels Jesica Jones Season 1 on Netflix and check out the trailer below.

