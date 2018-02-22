Blac Chyna became a trending topic on social media after a sex tape video leaked of her. Her boo, Mechie mentioned that only she had the video so it had to be her. A lot of people commented that the tape wasn’t exciting and a rumor is going around that Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian laughed at it.
Will Smith is everyone’s favorite person on Instagram. He has inspiring quotes, funny videos and over 10 million followers. Lastly, Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show because of health concerns.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Blac Chyna’s New Business Venture
RELATED: Why Everyone Is Disappointed In Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tyga & Rob Kardashian Offer Financial Assistance After Blac Chyna’s Assistant Suffers Brain Hemorrhage
The Latest:
- Low Key: We All Need To Put More Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name
- Roxanne Shanté Biopic ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ Finally Drops A Trailer
- This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest
- Is R. Kelly Homeless? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Power, Music & Instagram – Meet Rotimi – Video
- Watch: Daughter Hilariously Scares Her Elderly Father Over And Over Again
- Janelle Monáe Brings The Bars & The Funk With Two New Music Vids
- Did Blac Chyna Leak Her Own Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bad Gal B’Day: Rihanna Kicked Off Her 30th With Some Wine, Some Twerking, And Some Lil Kim
- Trump’s Questionable Notes On School Safety Inspires Funny Memes