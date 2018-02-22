Did Blac Chyna Leak Her Own Sex Tape? [EXCLUSIVE]

Blac Chyna became a trending topic on social media after a sex tape video leaked of her. Her boo, Mechie mentioned that only she had the video so it had to be her. A lot of people commented that the tape wasn’t exciting and a rumor is going around that Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian laughed at it.

Will Smith is everyone’s favorite person on Instagram. He has inspiring quotes, funny videos and over 10 million followers. Lastly, Wendy Williams will be taking a break from her talk show because of health concerns.

