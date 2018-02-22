Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Man Curses Out Car Dealership That Accuses Him Of Tampering With Car [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 19 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s too early in the morning to mess with some people. Roy Wood Jr. called up a man and claimed that he pushed back the number on the odometer of the car he traded in. The man traded in the car two months ago and didn’t understand why they are calling now so he hung up.

When Wood tried calling again he got hung up on. Then the man began to curse him out and Wood told him he would kick his ass. The man on the phone was ready and hung up again. Finally he found out he was being pranked.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Maintenance Demands To Know How The Toilet Backed Up [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: County Employee Gets Way Too Involved In Woman’s Marriage Business [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Couple Accused Of Stealing From Cruise Ship [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show"

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On "The Untitled Action Bronson Show" [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest