Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 5 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Vick Charity Shoe Giveaway

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – Big Boi treated several residents of Atlanta’s Patients of Loving Arms Hospice to a day at the movies. The Outkast luminary and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters to screen Black Panther for the residents and their families, according to Fox 5. 

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed explained why it was important to the Hip Hop vet.

“It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well,” she said. “And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life.”

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest