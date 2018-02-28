National
Why Bobby Brown Doesn’t Believe Whitney Houston Died From Drugs

Bobby Brown has dealt with success, tragedy and through it all continues to try and be the best man he can for his family. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone the singer spoke about turning 50, his memoir and BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story,” which will begin shooting soon. He also opened up about the death of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina and ex-wife, Whitney Houston.

Brown revealed that although the pain still lives inside he tries to live everyday by being optimistic. This year marked the sixth year anniversary of Houston’s death. He said, “I don’t think she died from drugs. She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman.”

Brown is happy to be a sober man and was able to create Serenity House to help women going through domestic violence. In June he will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Don’t Be Cruel” and is excited to live and tell his story.

