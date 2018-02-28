Blac Youngsta is promoting his new album “223,” and “Booty,” the lead single off of it. He’s got some big plans for the song, including a promotional contest that will result in one lucky lady getting a free booty, totally paid for by Blac Youngsta. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Doesn’t Like A Lot Of Rooms In His House [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Did Ice-T’s Wife Coco Austin Start The Big Booty Movement? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Teyana Taylor’s Appearance In Kanye West’s Video “Bring Back The Natural Booty?” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- THIS SHIRT SAVES LIVES: Radio Cares For St. Jude 2018 DONATE NOW
- Watch Brandon Smiley Put His All Into Karaoke Night Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Is Support Growing For Mo’Nique After All? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Blac Youngsta Explains Why He Has No Problem Refusing To Give People Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Bobby Brown Doesn’t Believe Whitney Houston Died From Drugs
- How You Could Get A Free Booty From Blac Youngsta [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
- A Georgia Teacher Has Been Arrested After Firing A Gun At His High School
- How Indie Artists Can Leverage Paid Advertising To Get Their Music Heard
- 5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o