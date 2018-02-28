Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How You Could Get A Free Booty From Blac Youngsta [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Blac Youngsta is promoting his new album “223,” and “Booty,” the lead single off of it. He’s got some big plans for the song, including a promotional contest that will result in one lucky lady getting a free booty, totally paid for by Blac Youngsta. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

