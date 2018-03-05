Features
EXCLUSIVE: Storm Reid Reveals Advice From Oprah, Missing Beyoncé, & Freestyles!

Posted 15 hours ago
Storm Reid stopped by the Madd Hatta Morning Show to talk about her star role in “A Wrinkle In Time.”

Storm Reid reveals advice from Oprah, talks working with Ava DuVernay, & missing meeting Beyoncé!

Watch the full interview & an exclusive freestyle below!

