Black Tony Apparently Doesn’t Know What “The Cosby Show” Is [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says his new girlfriend is Keisha Knight-Pulliam, and he says he’s going to meet her brother, Theo, and some of her other siblings from “her reality show,” and bring them to the radio station. He doesn’t realize that those are her fictional siblings from “The Cosby Show.”

He’s also in a rush, trying to put his pants on and drive at the same time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

