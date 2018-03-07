Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Apparently Doesn’t Know What “The Cosby Show” Is [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says his new girlfriend is Keisha Knight-Pulliam, and he says he’s going to meet her brother, Theo, and some of her other siblings from “her reality show,” and bring them to the radio station. He doesn’t realize that those are her fictional siblings from “The Cosby Show.”

He’s also in a rush, trying to put his pants on and drive at the same time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Happy 76th birthday, Bill Cosby! Everything we need to know about life, we learned about it in the iconic sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” Cliff taught us how to make a delicious sandwich. Claire taught us how to be a graceful mom and career woman. Theo taught us how not to hide a piercing from your dad. And the lesson go on and on! Must Read: 5 Reasons To Avoid ‘Temptation’ At Work We thank you Bill Cosby for everything you have taught us and we love you for your comedic patriarchal episodes that re-defined sitcoms then and now! LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"] Related Stories: The Cosby Show: Where Are They Now? 7 Celebs Who Got Their Big Break On ‘The Cosby Show’ |

