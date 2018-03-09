For a lot of us rent can be pretty expensive at times. 37-year-old, Jason Tilley is now facing first-degree intentional homicide charges after shooting his landlord. According to VIBE, Tilley was upset that his rent increased by $30.
The wife of the landlord reported him missing and told police that he went to go meet with a tenant named “Jason.” When police arrived on the scene of Tilley’s apartment he wasn’t there. Authorities did “observe what appeared to be blood on the door and door frame.” One neighbor mentioned that she saw Tilley with the landlord in the garage.
Two days later cops came back and found a pool of blood as well as a large blanket rolled up in the corner. The landlord’s body was found in it and Tilley was arrested at his job. Tilley confessed to the police that after shooting him in the head then took his money, car keys and went to work.
RELATED: Killer Of Man Murdered On Facebook Live Surrendered To Cops
RELATED: Rahim Grant Recorded His Own Murder On His Phone
RELATED: Mother Who Believed In The Illuminati Murdered Her Children In “Voodoo Ritual”
The Latest:
- Man Facing Charges After Killing His Landlord Over Rent Increase
- Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic (And Shady) Quotes This Week
- Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf Course In “Breeze”
- Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks For $15K To Stop Talking To Her Side Piece, Read The Reactions
- Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out By Getting Crunk To The Ying Yang Twins
- Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female Friendships In The Industry
- LOL: When Flexin’ For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong
- 5 Dope Chicks To Binge Watch On Youtube This International Women’s Day
- Nikko FungChung Teaches Culture & Diversity In Children’s Book Series
- This Serena Williams Video Will Challenge Your Ideas About Womanhood