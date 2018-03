Marcc Rose and Wavyy Jonez are giving us the best fictional portrayals of Tupac & the Notorious B.I.G. that’s we’ve on-screen to date in the new USA mini-series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. The two actors spoke with us about the challenge of portraying the two most iconic personalities in Hip-Hop history.

Also On Hot 107.9: