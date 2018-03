A Georgia woman was arrested after at the Georgia Department of Driver Services office in Cobb County, after she started yelling and screaming about blowing the place up. According the WSBTV, Polly Barfield grew frustrated with the wait times at the DMV when she erupted stating she’d “blow the place up.”

Bartfield was charged with Disorderly Conduct and sent Cobb County Adult Detention Center before posting bond.

