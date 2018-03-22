Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today and talked about almost getting into an altercation. He went to go wash his purple Range Rover and was playing “Atomic Dog.” Men rolled passed him and began throwing up signs so Black Tony did the same.

He told Rickey Smiley they had shirts with lettering on them and when confronted by them almost got into trouble. Rickey told him to never do that because he isn’t apart of a fraternity. Black Tony mentioned that he’s just a hater and wanted a jacket.

