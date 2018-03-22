Why Some Men Of Omega Psi Phi Weren’t Happy With Black Tony [EXCLUSIVE]

2 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony didn’t come to work today and talked about almost getting into an altercation. He went to go wash his purple Range Rover and was playing “Atomic Dog.” Men rolled passed him and began throwing up signs so Black Tony did the same.
He told Rickey Smiley they had shirts with lettering on them and when confronted by them almost got into trouble. Rickey told him to never do that because he isn’t apart of a fraternity. Black Tony mentioned that he’s just a hater and wanted a jacket.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Members Of Omega Psi Phi [PHOTOS]
1. AJ Calloway and ShaqSource:AJ Calloway Instagram 1 of 10
2. Terrence JSource:Terrence J Instagram 2 of 10
3. Tom Joyner3 of 10
4. Kevin McCallSource:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Rickey Smiley5 of 10
6. Joe Torry6 of 10
7. Lil’ JJ7 of 10
8. Jesse JacksonSource:PR Photos 8 of 10
9. Doug and Ryan Stewart9 of 10
10. Langston HughesSource:AP 10 of 10
