Parkland Student Says The Media Refuses To Highlight Black Classmates’ Voices

Parkland, Florida student and gun control activist David Hogg is out there speaking that good truth. The 17-year-old is calling out the media’s disinterest with highlighting the voices of his Black classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The day before The March For Our Lives rally in D.C., during an gun control debate with Axios co-founder Mike Allen, the teen was asked what was the biggest mistake the media had made since the tragic school shooting that left 17 dead.

Hogg responded: “Not giving black students a voice. My school is about 25 percent black, but the way we’re covered doesn’t reflect that.”

According to Yahoo! News, Axios journalist and developer Alex Duner added on Twitter that Hogg said the lack of black representation was “disgusting.”

.@mikeallen asks @davidhogg111 what was the media’s biggest mistake in covering the shooting at Stoneman Douglas: “Not giving black students a voice. It’s disgusting.” #Axios360 — Alex Duner (@asduner) March 23, 2018

David isn’t alone in his critique.

There have been plenty of folks that have called out the media’s double standard when it comes to embracing the mostly white young faces from the #NeverAgain movement compared to demonizing and undermining African-American activists in the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

ICYMI: In America, it’s different for us Black folk. pic.twitter.com/T4iiICqhMz — Mr. It Is Our Duty (@Mr_ItIsOurDuty) March 23, 2018

Same people who are asking why there was a focus on kids of color today at the March… we’re giving high fives to cops while wearing their pink hats during that other March. pic.twitter.com/PGrFgKWSuc — April (@ReignOfApril) March 24, 2018

I'm proud of these Parkland kids, but I was and am proud of young #BlackLivesMatter activists, who caught sheer HELL from law enforcement, and open condemnation from the mainstream. Nobody's macing these White children. And we see. — Fiqah (@sassycrass) March 25, 2018

Not to mention, gun violence isn’t just about protecting youth in schools.

Does Gun Control include the police? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) March 24, 2018

Hopefully, the media and the rest of the country are paying attention.

