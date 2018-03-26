Entertainment News
Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should Join Killer Mike & Vic Mensa In Gun Debate

Town hall is in session.

March For Our Lives In Washington, DC

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

This past weekend Killer Mike caused a wave of controversy when he did an interview with NRA TV advocating gun ownership and condemning the school walkouts over gun control.

He immediately faced backlash for doing the interview, especially since the National Rifle Association (NRA) has been notoriously silent on what it means to be a Black gun owner.

Eventually, Mike posted two videos apologizing for the interview, saying he supports the March For Our Lives and only wanted to advocate  Black people owning guns.

The whole incident caused fellow rapper Vic Mensa (who performed at March For Our Lives) to speak out on Twitter.

Killer Mike went on to respond.

With gun violence being a major topic in rap music, a debate amongst rhymers wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Swipe through to check out other rappers that could add to the discussion sweeping the nation.

