This ‘Thugy’ White Person Explains Why Some White People Can Say The N-Word

Get your notes ready.

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
Oh no, meeting is cancelled right now

Source: lovro77 / Getty

At this point, it’s pretty clear that some White folks love the N-word like a dear friend.

How many times have a group of sorority girls or male athletes chanted the word un-bossed and unbothered. Some even give long, drawn-out arguments as to why they can say the word.

Desus of Viceland’s Desus & Mero apparently got one of those arguments since he posted this bizarre message on Twitter.

The message is most likely in response to a segment Desus and Mero did on their show around the N-word.

They talked about Lil Dicky and the Virginia Tech lacrosse team that was singing his song with Chris Brown, “Freaky Friday.” The mostly White team decided to keep all the N-words Breezy chanted throughout the song.

Of course.

You can watch Desus and Mero clown the N-word loving White folks in the clip below. Hopefully, no more thugy Caucasians from Brownsville, Texas come after them.

 

