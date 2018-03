One of the most talked about rap groups coming up in the city are the Benji Brothers. Only having started rap a year ago the duo have garnered millions of YouTube views and national notoriety. Bam and Kellz came to the station to chop it up with J.Fips about life in Spanish Lake, their upcoming projects and clearing the air about their label situation. Catch the full interview at the break.

