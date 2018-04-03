Yo' Durtty
Music Videos

Snoop Dogg’s Protege’ Clay James Releases “1st Breath” Official Video

The Durtty Boyz

Clay James

Clay James releases the visual to his song “1st Breath” produced by C-Walker. This track appears on “Tha Return Of Doggystyle” Mixtape series presented by Snoop Dogg, which is available exclusively on Uncle Snoop’s Soundcloud. The Savannah, Georgia native linked up with Atlanta director Travis Brown of “Champion Dreams Productions” to bring this visual to life.
