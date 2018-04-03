Birthday Bash ATL 2018 is coming in Saturday June 16, 2018 to the Lakewood Amphitheatre and it’s going to be a show you CAN NOT MISS!

Every summer Birthday Bash ATL 2018 takes over the city and brings one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the country. Here are 5 reasons why you can’t miss Birthday Bash ATL 2018 this year.

1. Best Performances of the Summer

Birthday Bash ATL 2018 has the best performances of the summer in Atlanta. Previous shows have included performances from just about every heavy hitter in hop-hop such as Kanye West, T.I., Future, Jay Z, Rick Ross and other chart topping artists

2. We got the best Personalities & DJS

We’ve always got the best hosts, best DJs, and best personalities in the city of Atlanta.

3. We’re gonna pack your summer with the best moments

Every year Birthday Bash ATL takes over social media and some of the most memories moments happen. Don’t be the person that just sees them on Instagram.

4. You never know who’s going to be a surprise guest

When you come to Birthday Bash ATL 2018 , you never know what celebrity your going to bump into. Some of the biggest artists in Atlanta just come to enjoy the show. (But they usually find their way to the stage.)

5. It’s a Lakewood, so it’s time to get lit. (wink wink)

